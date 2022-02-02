Bank customers alert! Important rule changes for SBI, PNB, BoB, ICICI customers from February - Details inside

Come February 1, 2022, many banking rules have changed which will have a direct impact on your life. It is important to note that several public sector and private banks including State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank have revised their rules - effective from February 1, 2022.

Minimum Balance Rule - Punjab National Bank (PNB)

From today (February 1), Punjab National Bank (PNB) is all set to charge Rs 250 fine if EMIs or other installments are not settled in time due to a lack of money in the account. The penalty amount has changed from Rs 100 to Rs 250.

Bank of Baroda Positive Pay

Introducing changes to its cheque payment rules from February 1, 2022, the Bank of Baroda will make Positive pay confirmation for payments made via cheques mandatory. This will only apply to cheque transactions over Rs 10 lakh.

Increased limit on SBI IMPS transaction charges

The State Bank of India (SBI), from February 1, has increased the limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for money transactions via Immediate Payment Service (IMPS). The bank will however levy a fee for the same.

SBI IMPS transactions between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh - Rs 20 + GST SBI IMPS transactions below Rs 2 lakh - fee is nil.

ICICI Credit Cards fee

ICICI is all set to increase its fee on all the ICICI Bank credit cards. From February 10, customers will be charged a Rs 2.50% transaction fee. ICICI Bank also declared a 2% charge of the total amount due, in case of cheque or auto-debit returns. Also, Rs 50 plus GST will also be debited from the savings account of the customer.