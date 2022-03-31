Bank closed for 5 consecutive days from April 1, complete holiday list here

The new financial year 2022-23 begins with 5 days holiday for bank employees. Banks will remain closed for 5 consecutive days from April 1. Whereas banks will remain closed for 15 days in the entire month of April due to various holidays in different parts of the country including weekends.

In April, there are festivals like Gudi Padwa, Sarhul and Baisakhi and there are many anniversaries due to which there are bank holidays. If you have any pending work which requires you to visit a bank branch, then settle it on time, otherwise you will have to wait. However, during this time, customers can complete their work through net banking and mobile banking.

According to the list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank, from the beginning of April, banks will be closed for five days in different states of the country. In such a situation, if it is necessary for you to go to the branch, then you must know that on which days, where the banks will be closed. In this list of bank holidays, you can check the name of your city and state.

List of bank holidays in April

April 1 - Bank Closing (Banks will remain closed in all states)

April 2 - Banks will remain closed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir due to Gudi Padwa/First Navratri/Ugadi festival/Telugu New Year/Sajibu Nongampamba (Chairoba) holiday.

April 3 - Sunday (weekly holiday)

April 4 - Bank closed in Jharkhand due to Sarhul.

April 5 - Holiday of Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti in Hyderabad (Telangana)

April 9 - Saturday (2nd Saturday of the month)

April 10 - Sunday (weekly holiday)

April 14 - Banks will remain closed except Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh on account of Dr Ambedkar Jayanti/ Mahavir Jayanti/ Baisakhi/Tamil New Year/Biju/Bihu holiday.

April 15 - Banks closed in places except Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir due to Good Friday/Bengali New Year/Himachal Day/Biju/Bihu.

April 16 - Bohag Bihu (Banks closed in Assam)

April 17 - Sunday (weekly holiday)

April 21 - Gadiya Puja (banks closed in Agartala)

April 23 - Saturday (fourth Saturday of the month)

April 24 - Sunday (weekly holiday)

April 29 - Shab-e-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida (Banks closed in Jammu and Kashmir).