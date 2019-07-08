Balance between money and relations important: Varun Sharma

Varun Sharma, actor, shares some money tips

Your first pay check?

It was Rs 1,500 for a road show I hosted in Dehradun in my college days. I still have those notes – Three Rs 500 notes. I gave them to my mother. She still has them with her with a sweet note written on them.

Your most expensive purchase till date?

My BMW 6 Gran Turismo that I bought recently.

Who manages your money and where do you invest?

My mother manages all of it. And about investments, there is SIPs and regular FDs. I still come home to my mother and give her all the money. She takes care of that.

Your advice about money?

Money is a very important part of everyone's life but at the same time it isn't the most important. At times, we certainly lose some relations because we choose money over them. Striking a balance between relations and money is really important.

Your money mistake?

Lending it to a friend, because I know I'll never get it back.

Next big purchase you are planning?

I'm hoping it will be a property investment. I want to buy in house in Mumbai where I'll stay.

(As told to G Krishnan)