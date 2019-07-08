Balance between money and relations important: Varun Sharma
Varun Sharma, actor, shares some money tips
Your first pay check?
It was Rs 1,500 for a road show I hosted in Dehradun in my college days. I still have those notes – Three Rs 500 notes. I gave them to my mother. She still has them with her with a sweet note written on them.
Your most expensive purchase till date?
My BMW 6 Gran Turismo that I bought recently.
Who manages your money and where do you invest?
My mother manages all of it. And about investments, there is SIPs and regular FDs. I still come home to my mother and give her all the money. She takes care of that.
Your advice about money?
Money is a very important part of everyone's life but at the same time it isn't the most important. At times, we certainly lose some relations because we choose money over them. Striking a balance between relations and money is really important.
Your money mistake?
Lending it to a friend, because I know I'll never get it back.
Next big purchase you are planning?
I'm hoping it will be a property investment. I want to buy in house in Mumbai where I'll stay.
(As told to G Krishnan)