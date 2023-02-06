Bajaj Housing Finance services: Now avail home loan application through WhatsApp, know how to apply

Bajaj Housing Finance announced the launch of their online home loan application on WhatsApp on February 6. Through this application, prospective salaried borrowers can apply for a home loan at any time, from any location, by providing a few facts.

Salary applicants can apply over WhatsApp for both a Fresh Home Loan and a Home Loan Balance Transfer.

You may instantly check your eligibility and offer amount by filling out the application, which just needs a few facts like your name, mobile number, PAN, etc.

(Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Government employees' salary hike likely to be announced during Holi, know how much)

A minimal fee of Rs. 1,999 + GST is required to obtain a Digital In-Principle Sanction Letter, according to Bajaj Housing Finance.

Step-by-step guide on how to apply for Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan application through WhatsApp:

Scan the QR code or save the number "75075 07315" and say "Hi." Submit documents to check your Home Loan eligibility and offer instantly Pay just Rs. 1,999 + GST to get a digital in-principle sanction letter.

For salaried and professional applicants Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loans start at 8.60% p.a. Borrowers have the option of tying their interest rate to the repo rate.