Bajaj Housing Finance services: Now avail home loan application through WhatsApp, know how to apply

Salary applicants can apply over WhatsApp for both a Fresh Home Loan and a Home Loan Balance Transfer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 02:07 PM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance announced the launch of their online home loan application on WhatsApp on February 6. Through this application, prospective salaried borrowers can apply for a home loan at any time, from any location, by providing a few facts. 

Salary applicants can apply over WhatsApp for both a Fresh Home Loan and a Home Loan Balance Transfer. 

You may instantly check your eligibility and offer amount by filling out the application, which just needs a few facts like your name, mobile number, PAN, etc. 

(Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Government employees' salary hike likely to be announced during Holi, know how much)

A minimal fee of Rs. 1,999 + GST is required to obtain a Digital In-Principle Sanction Letter, according to Bajaj Housing Finance.

Step-by-step guide on how to apply for Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan application through WhatsApp:

  1. Scan the QR code or save the number "75075 07315" and say "Hi."
  2. Submit documents to check your Home Loan eligibility and offer instantly
  3. Pay just Rs. 1,999 + GST to get a digital in-principle sanction letter.

For salaried and professional applicants Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loans start at 8.60% p.a. Borrowers have the option of tying their interest rate to the repo rate. 

