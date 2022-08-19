Bajaj Finance fixed deposit is offering higher FD rates on special tenors, know details

Bajaj Finance

The market changed in favour of investors during the fiscal year 2021-2022 as the FD rates have consistently improved. These growing FD rates in India are perfect for investors wishing to add consistent returns to their portfolios. With the ease of accessibility and online investment process, a fixed deposit has become a wise investment option offering higher returns.Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits enjoy a [ICRA]AAA(Stable) rating, indicating the highest level of safety and lowest investment risk. Some other features that make Bajaj Finance FD a great financial tool are:



a. Higher returns on special tenorApart from the regular interest rates offered for a tenor ranging from 12 to 60 months, Bajaj Finance offers special tenors to all customers to help them earn higher returns. The special tenors offering higher returns are 15, 18, 22, 30, 33, and 44 months.To better understand the benefit of secured returns, consider an investment of Rs. 5 lakh over a tenor of 44 months in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. The above calculations are computed using the Bajaj Finance FD Calculator.



b. Using the FD return calculator, project earnings and make intelligent investmentsWhen managing your finances, accurate and trustworthy information is essential to helping you make the best financial decisions. The calculator for Bajaj Finance FD returns an easy-to-use tool that makes financial planning less complicated. It can forecast your income and ensure that your investment complies with your financial obligations and objectives. Because the FD calculator is simple and error-free, manual calculations are unnecessary.



c. Utilise a Systematic Deposit Plan to increase your corpus steadilyYou can invest a cash sum or use the Bajaj Finance Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP). The minimum investment amount under this provision is Rs. 5,000, and each donation books a new FD. There are two programmes in the SDP:- Single Maturity Scheme: Each new FD`s tenor is updated to reflect that all FDs mature on the same day.



The payment is only made upon maturity.-



Monthly Maturity Scheme:



You get interest payments every month, and each deposit reaches maturity on its own.d. Flexible payment options and tenorDepending on your financial objectives and liquidity needs, you can choose to invest in tenors ranging from 12 to 60 months. It is a practical technique to organise your immediate and long-term objectives.



You can determine the frequency of your payouts and the tenors, which are customisable. If you invest in a non-cumulative FD, you can receive them monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual rather than a big payment at maturity.e. Easy loan against FD facilityEven if you create long-term goals for your investments, a sudden need for liquid funds may arise in an unplanned emergency. With the loan against FD feature offered by Bajaj Finance online FD, you can instantly obtain a loan for up to 75 per cent of the value of your FD.



This facility can save the day without requiring you to liquidate your investments.f. Completely online processInvesting in Bajaj Finance is simple and quick. Start investing with only your Aadhar number, passport-size photo, and mobile. Click on Invest Online, and in just five steps, complete your process.



You can also renew your FD or opt for premature withdrawal of FD with no extra cost.Whether you choose the Systematic Deposit plan or the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you may strategically plan your wealth-building strategy by considering the benefits of high-interest rates and the security of your investment. With the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you may make a rapid deposit and enjoy guaranteed profits, with interest rates reaching 7.75 per cent p.a. To build your wealth while keeping it secure, invest online today.



(ANI/NewsVoir)