Bajaj Finance: FD rates hiked by 10 bps, earn up to 7.95 percent per year on FDs

When choosing to invest with Bajaj Finance, investors can now receive higher FD rates. The issuer has raised the rates on fixed deposits by 10 basis points to give investors greater value. You can now receive up to 7.95 per cent annually as a result. Additionally, this Fixed Deposit offers much greater profits. This instrument is particularly appealing because of its growth, especially for long-term investments.

The great news is that you may lock in these rates starting on November 22, 2022, making it one of the highest FD rates ever. Bajaj Finance also provides digital provisioning to simplify the procedure and make it fully hassle-free. With this, you may plan and manage your investments from the convenience of your home while investing online.

Enhanced FD rates for higher income:

For all investor types, Bajaj Finance offers competitive FD rates over a variety of tenors. This enables you to profit significantly, regardless of the maturity time you pick. You can now lock in FDs with interest rates as high as 7.95 per cent per year because the issuer has increased FD rates by 10 basis points.

With this rate, you can earn well and benefit the most from interest compounding. Look at the following data for Cumulative Fixed Deposits to get a better understanding of the earnings you can anticipate:

24 months

The interest rate for customers below 60 years of age - 7.25% p.a.

The interest rate for senior citizens - 7.50% p.a.

39 months

The interest rate for customers below 60 years of age - 7.60% p.a.

The interest rate for senior citizens - 7.85% p.a.

44 months

The interest rate for customers below 60 years of age - 7.70% p.a.

The interest rate for senior citizens - 7.95% p.a.

60 months

The interest rate for customers below 60 years of age - 7.50% p.a.

The interest rate for senior citizens - 7.75% p.a.

Various tenor options to suit all investment goals:

You are free to invest as you choose with a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. Choose a tenor of between 12 and 60 months to take advantage of high FD rates across the board. This FD is the best option if you want to fund a short-term objective or create a corpus over several years.

Bajaj Finance also provides unique tenors; by selecting these, you can get higher interest rates. When you want to maximise your income or effectively expand your money, investing over a specified period of time makes sense.

Digital investment strategies that ensure convenience:

You may now invest your money and maintain track of your investments extremely easily thanks to digitization. These advantages are provided to you by Bajaj Finance through several digital features. You can make investments online quickly and have a fully digital experience without going to a physical branch. Then, you may follow your investments and obtain all of the pertinent information by using the user-friendly customer portal.

In addition, you may plan your investment, identify the best terms, and invest intelligently by using the FD calculator. Although a fixed deposit calculator is not available, you can change the parameters until you discover interest rates that meet your objectives. Additionally, the FD calculator is free to use as often as necessary.

Small monthly deposit:

With the Bajaj Finance Systematic Deposit Plan, you may take advantage of FD rates in manageable monthly payments starting at Rs. 5,000 if you're looking for a small monthly investment.

You should think about the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit in light of the rate hike. Your portfolio's risk can be balanced, or fixed returns can be added to provide stability over the long run. All investment profiles can take advantage of these advantages, and there is essentially no risk.

With ratings of AAA (Stable) by ICRA and AAA/STABLE by CRISIL, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has the best credit standing. In such a scenario, your money is secure and you are free from concern over returns. To lock in higher FD rates from Bajaj Finance, start your journey today by investing online.