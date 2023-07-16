Headlines

Bad news for IT employees, major companies may reduce compensation due to…

IT majors have been trying to tackle weak revenue estimates and dip in worker turnover by reducing costs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

C Vijayakumar, CEO of HCLTech and one of India’s highest paid executives, recently highlighted that the fear of recession is real in the IT industry. Vijaykumar was talking to the Economic Times after the IT giant missed its estimates for profit and revenue in FY 2023-24 Q1. IT majors have been trying to tackle weak revenue estimates and dip in worker turnover by reducing costs. 

The industry was estimated to send out less than remarkable payouts for the June quarter, ranging from 60-70% of promised handouts on average to 80% for the top employees, according to a report from LiveMint. The report quoted a CEO of a firm offering professional services in tech as saying the variable pay is expected to stay around 60-80% for the three months till June end. 

IT services giant Infosys deferred salary hikes for employees, as reported by MoneyControl. Rival Wipro had capped variable pay of employees to 80% for the first quarter of FY24 while deferring the annual hike like Infosys. TCS was an exception in the trend of delaying hikes, as it rolled them out as routine. The hikes averaged between 6-8 percent with top performers getting as much as 12-15 percent, Business Standard reported. 

Meanwhile, several IT companies also reduced their hiring of new employees in the first quarter of the new financial year. TCS put off lateral recruitment due to its projects facing delays. Its employee addition dropped by a whopping 96 percent, the New Indian Express reported.

 

