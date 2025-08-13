Bad news for HDFC Bank customers as the bank hikes minimum balance requirement to..., check new rules here

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, has hiked its minimum balance requirement. Let's talk about the fresh rules.

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, has hiked its minimum balance requirement (MBR) to Rs 25,000 per month for customers opening new savings bank accounts, effective from 1 August 2025. In case a customer failes to maintain the minimum balance requirement, charges will be applicable.

Every customer, opening new savings bank accounts on August 1, 2025, will be required to maintain a minimum of Rs 25,000. If the balance remains less than the mentioned amount, charges will be applied on the saving account balance. As per a report by Money Control, the rule is applicable on both metro and urban branches. At present, the minimum balance limit is Rs 10,000.

ICICI hikes minimum balance requirement

Moreover, ICICI Bank has also hiked its minimum balance requirement (MBR) to Rs 50,000 per month for customers opening new savings bank accounts, effective from 1 August 2025. As per the latest announcement from the private lender, the bank has increased its minimum balance requirement to Rs 50,000 for both metro and urban city branches. Previously, the minimum balance requirement was Rs 10,000.