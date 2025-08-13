US Treasury Secretary flags India's 'uncooperative' approach in trade talks amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats
'You are 26...': Sridevi's 62nd birth anniversary makes Boney Kapoor emotional, pens heartfelt note
'6.592 NOT OUT...': AI records the safe crossings of elephants across railway tracks, not the runs made by any cricketer
Apple issues BIG clarification on Elon Musk's allegations over favoruing OpenAI ChatGPT; says 'our goal is to...'
Bad news for HDFC Bank customers as the bank hikes minimum balance requirement to..., check new rules here
US issues BIG statement after Asim Munir's nuke threat, says relations with India and Pakistan...
Rajinikanth's Coolie breaks 2016 pre-sales record one day before its release, becomes first ever Tamil film to...
Indian Railways: BIG relief for train passengers, TTE cannot verify tickets for 8 hours during this time of the day, BUT... Small TWIST Inside
CJI BR Gavai agrees to 'look into' Supreme Court's decision on stray dogs amid row
PERSONAL FINANCE
HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, has hiked its minimum balance requirement. Let's talk about the fresh rules.
HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, has hiked its minimum balance requirement (MBR) to Rs 25,000 per month for customers opening new savings bank accounts, effective from 1 August 2025. In case a customer failes to maintain the minimum balance requirement, charges will be applicable.
Every customer, opening new savings bank accounts on August 1, 2025, will be required to maintain a minimum of Rs 25,000. If the balance remains less than the mentioned amount, charges will be applied on the saving account balance. As per a report by Money Control, the rule is applicable on both metro and urban branches. At present, the minimum balance limit is Rs 10,000.
Moreover, ICICI Bank has also hiked its minimum balance requirement (MBR) to Rs 50,000 per month for customers opening new savings bank accounts, effective from 1 August 2025. As per the latest announcement from the private lender, the bank has increased its minimum balance requirement to Rs 50,000 for both metro and urban city branches. Previously, the minimum balance requirement was Rs 10,000.