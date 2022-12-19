Ayushman Bharat Yojana: Get up to 5 Lakh rupees of free treatment under the scheme, check details

Ayushman Bharat Yojana is a healthcare scheme launched by the Government of India in 2018. It is designed to provide financial protection to poor and vulnerable families by offering them cashless access to quality healthcare services. The scheme aims to cover over 50 crore beneficiaries, including informal sector workers, farmers, and families living below the poverty line.

Benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana:

One of the key benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana is that it provides coverage of up to Rs. 5 lakh per family per year for inpatient and outpatient treatment. This includes pre and post-hospitalization expenses, as well as diagnostic tests, surgeries, and medical procedures. The scheme also covers a wide range of treatments, including medical, surgical, and maternity care, as well as treatments for chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.

Know how to apply for the scheme:

To apply for Ayushman Bharat Yojana, individuals need to visit the official website of the scheme and fill out an online application form. Alternatively, they can also visit a Common Service Center (CSC) or a designated Ayushman Mitra to apply in person. To be eligible for the scheme, individuals must belong to a household with an annual income of less than Rs. 10 lakh and must not be covered under any other health insurance scheme.

Also read: Dynamic Bond Funds: Achieving 9.3 percent annualized return in last 10 years; all you need to know about it

Once the application is submitted, the applicant will receive a confirmation SMS and an e-card, which will be required to avail benefits under the scheme. To avail benefits, individuals can visit any empaneled hospital, show their e-card, and get treated without having to pay any money. The hospital will then bill the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for the treatment costs.

Example:

As an example, consider the case of Mr. Gupta, a farmer from a small village in rural India. Mr. Gupta had been suffering from severe back pain for several months and was struggling to afford the treatment costs. Fortunately, he heard about Ayushman Bharat Yojana and decided to apply for the scheme. After filling out the online application form and submitting the required documents, Mr. Gupta received his e-card within a few days.

Using his e-card, Mr. Gupta visited a local empaneled hospital, where he underwent a series of tests and was diagnosed with a spinal injury. The hospital treated him with the help of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and Mr. Gupta was able to fully recover from his injury without having to pay anything out of pocket. Thanks to the scheme, Mr. Gupta was able to access quality healthcare services that he would not have been able to afford otherwise.