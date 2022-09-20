Search icon
Axis bank revises interest rate for fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore

Check the updated rates for FD under Rs. 2 crore for general category and senior citizens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 07:12 AM IST

As of September 20, 2022, Axis Bank's fixed deposit rates have changed. The bank is offering rates on FDs under 2 crore rupees that range from 2.75% to 5.75%. While for senior citizens, the rate ranges from 2.75 to 6.50%. At Axis Bank, FDs are available with a minimum tenure of 7 days and a maximum tenure of 10 years. The rates on bulk FDs from 2 crore to 100 crore and above have also been revised. 
 
Check the updated rates for FD under Rs. 2 crore:
 
General category
The highest rate offered by Axis Bank for FDs under Rs. 2 crore in the general category is 5.75% for terms of 1 year, 11 days to 1 year, 25 days, and 5 years to 10 years.
 
It offers a 5.70% rate on FDs with tenures of two years to less than five years, and a 5.60% rate on FDs with tenures of one year and twenty-five days to less than two years. 5.45% is the rate for tenure of one year to less than one year and 11 days. Additionally, the rate is 4.75% for tenures of 9 months to under a year.
 
Axis Bank's rate is 4.65% on tenures from 6 months to less than 9 months, while the interest rate is 3.75% on tenures ranging from 3 months to less than 6 months. The rate is 3.25% on 30 days to less than 3 months tenure, and the rate is 2.75% on 7 days to 29 days tenure.
 
Senior citizen
Axis bank offers the highest rate of 6.50% on 1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days, and 5 years to 10 years tenure, on FDs below Rs. 2 crore. The rate is 6.45% for 2 years to less than 5 years. Further, the rate is 6.35% on tenures starting 1 year 25 days to less than 2 years.
 
 
The bank offers a 6.20% rate on 1 year to less than 1 year and 11 days tenure, while the rate is 5% on 9 months to less than 1-year tenures.
 
From six months to less than nine months of tenure, the rate is 4.90%. Additionally, the rate is 3.75% for tenures of 3 to less than 6 months.
 
Axis FD rates range from 3.25% for tenures under three months to 30 days.
 
Axis offers a 2.75% interest rate on the loan with the shortest term, which ranges from 7 to 29 days.
