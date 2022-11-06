Axis Bank raises interest rate on FD less than Rs 2 crore

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 10:10 AM IST
Axis Bank, a private money lender raised its interest rates on fixed deposits under 2 crore with effect from November 5. The bank increased deposit interest rates by up to 115 basis points for deposits expiring in the next 46 days to ten years.
With this, the interest rates on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years for the general public vary from 3.50 to 6.50 percent, and from 3.50 to 7.25 percent for senior citizens. On the other hand, the maximum interest rates on deposits with maturities between three and 10 years are 7.25 percent for senior citizens and 6.50 percent for the general public.
The interest rate on fixed deposits that mature in 61 days to three months has increased to 4.50% from the previous rate of 4%. Deposits maturing in three to six months will have interest rates starting at 4.25 percent and increasing to 4.50 percent.
For deposits maturing in the next six to nine months, the private lender has increased the interest rate from 5% to 5.50%, while the revised interest rate for deposits maturing in the next nine to twelve months is 5.75%.
The interest rate on fixed deposits that mature in one to fifteen months will increase to seven percent from 6.10 percent. The interest rate on deposits that mature in 15 to 18 months will increase to 7% from the previous 6.15 %.
The interest rate presently stands at 7.05% compared to 6.15% for fixed deposits maturing in 18 months to two years. The new rate for deposits that mature in two to three years is 7.05 percent.
On deposits with maturities ranging from six months to 10 years, the Axis Bank is providing older persons with additional interest rate incentives. In the aforementioned tenure slab, it offers interest rates ranging from 5.50 to 7.25 percent.