Axis Bank faces non-compliance penalty, fines this much after Max Life

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has imposed a Rs 2 crore penalty on private lender Axis Bank after penalising Max Life for its Rs. 3 crore deal.

The fine relates to two allegations made by Irdai:

Non-compliance of Irdai’s instructions, Axis Bank gained improperly from a transaction involving shares of Max Life Insurance.

"By undertaking the transactions of transfer of shares with the promoters/shareholders of the insurer (Max Life Insurance) in violation of the directions of the authority, the corporate agent, Axis Bank, has circumvented the maximum limits of commission or remuneration as stipulated in Irdai,” the regulator said in its order.