August Bank holidays ALERT! Banks to remain closed for 6 days in coming week, full list here

August Bank Holiday 2022: Banks will be closed on August 8, 9, 11, 12 13 and 14 for Muharram, Rakasha Bandhan Patriot’s Day and the weekend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

File photo

Banks across the country will be closed for up to 19 days in the month of August 2022. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. Apart from the weekly offs, banks will remain closed in various states due to other holidays. 
 
Notably, the RBI has divided holidays into three categories: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. The RBI has issued the following list of holidays.

Many bank holidays are may differ from state to state and bank to bank. There are 19 bank holidays in August. Out of which six are weekend holidays and other regional holidays.

List of dates when Banks will be closed in next week

August 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, and 14 are designated as holidays for Raksha Bandhan, Muharram, Patriot's Day and some other. It is important to keep in mind that many bank holidays have a regional bent and might differ from state to state and from bank to bank.

Full list of festivals and places till 20 August

8th August, 2022: Muharram (Ashoora) - Jammu, Srinagar

9th August, 2022: Muharram (Ashoora) - Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi

11th August, 2022: Raksha Bandhan - Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla

12th August, 2022: Raksha Bandhan - Kanpur, and Lucknow

13th August, 2022: Patriot’s Day - Imphal, Second Saturday

14th August, 2022: Second Sunday

15th August, 2022: Independence Day - All over India

16th August, 2022: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) - Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

18th August, 2022: Janmashtami - Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow

19th August, 2022: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi - Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

20th August, 2022: Sri Krishna Ashtami - Hyderabad

Weekend holidays in August 2022: 
Sunday: August 7
Second Saturday: August 13
Sunday: August 14
Sunday: August 21
Fourth Saturday: August 27
Sunday: August 28

