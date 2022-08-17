Search icon
August 2022 Bank Holidays: Banks to remain shut for for four days from tomorrow, check statewise list

If you have any pending work, we advise that you complete it while keeping in mind the bank holidays this week in August.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Banks are one of the most important institutions in the country. We are halfway through August 2022 and this month, many private and public sector banks across India were to remain closed for a total of 19 days.

There are six weekend holidays and the others are national and regional holidays. These holidays include second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. Apart from the weekly offs, banks will remain closed in various states due to other national and regional holidays as well. 

Starting tomorrow, banks will remain closed for a total of 4 days (August 18-21, 2022). If you have any pending work, we advise that you complete it while keeping in mind the bank holidays this week in August. 
While digital banking options are present, there are a few things that need a customer's physical presence.

The holidays come into effect under three categories - 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday', and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts'.
 
List of Bank Holidays this week 

August 18, 2022 (Thursday) - Janmashtami 2022

August 19, 2022 (Friday) - Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi [Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla]

August 20, 2022 (Saturday) - Sri Krishna Ashtami [Hyderabad]

August 21, 2022 (Sunday) - Weekend leave.

