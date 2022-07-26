August 2022 bank holidays: Banks to remain closed for nine days, check full list here

File photo

August 2022 will have nine bank holidays including regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list.

However, it must be noted that banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month. There will be six holidays in the month of August, including Saturdays and Sundays.

The other three bank holidays in August include Muharram, on August 9 (Tuesday), Independence Day on August 15 (Monday) and Janmashtami on August 19 (Friday).

Here’s the full list of bank holidays in August 2022

August 7: Sunday

August 9 (Tuesday): Muharram

August 13: Second Saturday

August 14: Sunday

August 15 (Monday): Independence Day

August 19 (Friday): Janmashtami

August 21: Sunday

August 27: Fourth Saturday

August 28: Sunday

Branches of all public sector and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will remain shut on the bank holidays notified by the RBI.

