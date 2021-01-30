Attention PNB customers! Rule changed for withdrawing cash from ATMs from February 1

If you are a PNB customer, here's an important news for you regarding withdrawal of money from ATM machines. In an attempt to check frauds and card cloning, the Punjab National Bank (PNB), has taken a big step and won't allow its customers to withdraw money from non-EMV automated teller machines (ATMs) from February 1, 2021

One of the country's largest public sector banks, PNB has made it public that it will be restricting transactions (both financial and non-financial) from Non-EMV ATM machines from February 1, 2021. The PNB has taken this decision to ensure safety of the customers from the fraudulent ATM activities.

The PNB has already informed its decision to its customers from its official twitter handle, "To protect our esteemed customers from fraudulent ATM activities, PNB will be restricting transactions (financial & non-financial) from Non-EMV ATM machines from 01.02.2021. Go Digital, Stay Safe!"

What is non-EMV PNB ATM

Non-EMV PNB ATMs are those ATMs where bank customers need not to use their debit card for cash withdrawal or to execute any other bank transaction. In such ATMs, Data Magnetic Chips enabled reading is done by the ATM machine and for a few seconds one's debit card gets locked.

Change in cash withdrawal policy

Recently, the public sector bank had also announced a change in its cash withdrawal policy from December 20 last year. Under its new policy, cash withdrawals of more than Rs 10,000 from 8 pm to 8 am from PNB 2.0 (PNB, eOBC, eUNI) ATMs will now be based on one-time passwords (OTPs).

The bank had said that an OTP will be sent to customers' registered mobile phone, following which they will be allowed to withdraw more than Rs 10,000 from 8 pm to 8 am.

Switch debit cards on or off

Punjab National Bank has introduced PNB One App that allows PNB debit card users to switch on or off their debit card through this app. What they need is to download this PNB One app in their Smartphone or Android phone from the Play Store.

Rule to withdraw over Rs 10,000 at night from ATMs

Insert your ATM card into the machine and provide the necessary details

You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number

Enter the OTP on the ATM after which you will be allowed to withdraw more than Rs 10,000 from a PNB ATM.