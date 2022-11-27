Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

ATM frauds: Tips to avoid getting scammed while withdrawing money from ATM

You can lose a lot of money with a small error. It is crucial that you stay vigilant while withdrawing money from the ATM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

ATM frauds: Tips to avoid getting scammed while withdrawing money from ATM
ATM frauds: Tips to avoid getting scammed while withdrawing money from ATM

ATM Cash Withdrawals: Every task is now completed in the modern digital world without the need for money by using online apps. But you still frequently need money for a lot of tasks.

You could lose a lot of money with a tiny error. It is crucial that you stay vigilant in such a circumstance.

Frequently, you spend a lot of time using the ATM PIN. You don't update the ATM PIN too often because it's difficult to remember. While incorrect, Although it is not necessary to update the ATM PIN every day, it should be done after a predetermined amount of time.

Users frequently encounter several challenges while using the ATM machine. They believe that the card is stuck in the device and may not be able to be removed. They react rapidly and are ready to ask for assistance from a stranger who is standing nearby who then cheats.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/personal-finance/report-lic-savings-scheme-invest-rs-150-in-this-policy-and-make-your-child-owner-of-lakhs-3006034

This specifically occurs with less educated men and women. Take a knowledgeable person from home with you if you are unsure how to withdraw money from the card. Never ask for assistance from a stranger.

ATMs are frequently installed in groups of two or more. A stranger might be standing nearby in this scenario. Being cautious is even more crucial in this circumstance.

You can now use the trick of hiding your PIN while typing it with the other hand. Your PIN won't be secure even in that situation if there is a concealed camera in the ATM. After doing a lot of checking, you should use the bank ATM in this circumstance. Your safety is in your hands. Always be cautious and look for another ATM nearby if you find something suspicious.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.