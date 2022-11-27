ATM frauds: Tips to avoid getting scammed while withdrawing money from ATM

ATM Cash Withdrawals: Every task is now completed in the modern digital world without the need for money by using online apps. But you still frequently need money for a lot of tasks.

You could lose a lot of money with a tiny error. It is crucial that you stay vigilant in such a circumstance.

Frequently, you spend a lot of time using the ATM PIN. You don't update the ATM PIN too often because it's difficult to remember. While incorrect, Although it is not necessary to update the ATM PIN every day, it should be done after a predetermined amount of time.

Users frequently encounter several challenges while using the ATM machine. They believe that the card is stuck in the device and may not be able to be removed. They react rapidly and are ready to ask for assistance from a stranger who is standing nearby who then cheats.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/personal-finance/report-lic-savings-scheme-invest-rs-150-in-this-policy-and-make-your-child-owner-of-lakhs-3006034

This specifically occurs with less educated men and women. Take a knowledgeable person from home with you if you are unsure how to withdraw money from the card. Never ask for assistance from a stranger.

ATMs are frequently installed in groups of two or more. A stranger might be standing nearby in this scenario. Being cautious is even more crucial in this circumstance.

You can now use the trick of hiding your PIN while typing it with the other hand. Your PIN won't be secure even in that situation if there is a concealed camera in the ATM. After doing a lot of checking, you should use the bank ATM in this circumstance. Your safety is in your hands. Always be cautious and look for another ATM nearby if you find something suspicious.