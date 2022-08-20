ATM cash withdrawal limit for THESE major banks and their fees, details here

ATM charges

ATM fees at different Indian banks



This year, the RBI raised the permitted fees. Following suit, several banks have recently raised the ATM withdrawal fee. The fee for using ATMs has changed at many institutions. Customers must pay more to use ATM services because all banks have imposed restrictions on their use. Here are all the specifics, including which banks permit how many free withdrawals in metro and non-metro areas, service fees, how much extra you'll be charged after exceeding the limit, and other information.



ATM fees for STATE Bank of India Bank withdrawals



One of the top commercial banks in India, SBI, provides five free ATM withdrawals in each region, except for metro cities, where the maximum is three. The next step is a levy of Rs 5 for SBI ATM withdrawals and Rs 10 for withdrawals from non-SBI ATMs. The minimum and maximum daily transaction limits are set at Rs 100 and Rs 20,000, respectively.



ATM fees for PUNJAB NATIONAL Bank withdrawals



PNB offers three free ATM withdrawals in major cities and five free withdrawals in the majority of other locations, similar to SBI. After that, the bank levies a fee of Rs 10 for ATM withdrawals. Bank daily limits range between Rs 25,000 for holders of classic cards and Rs 50,000 for holders of gold and platinum cards.



ATM fees for HDFC Bank withdrawals



In India, HDFC Bank offers five free transactions overall and three free transactions in significant cities. Depending on the type of card used, the withdrawal limit in this instance ranges from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 25,000. Additionally, the bank levies a 125 rupee fee for international ATM transactions.



ATM fees for ICICI Bank withdrawals



ICICI Bank follows the same 3 and 5 rules as other banks when it comes to free withdrawals. ATM withdrawals are subject to an additional bank fee of Rs 21. Withdrawal fees for using an ATM not run by ICICI are either Rs 5 per Rs 1,000 or Rs 150 for sums exceeding Rs. 25,000, whichever is greater. The ATM's daily limit is Rs. 50,000.



ATM fees for Axis Bank withdrawals



Axis Bank offers the same 3 and 5 rules for cost-free ATM withdrawals. After that, the bank charges a 21% withdrawal fee. Axis Bank has a daily withdrawal cap of 40000.