ATM Card skimming: Know how to protect your debit card from fraudsters (file photo)

With the advancement in technology, our lives have become easier. One can book online tickets, do bank transactions etc from his/her home. People can do most things from home with their phones. However, there's a flip side to technology. Fraudsters target people by sending emails, SMS and fake calls.



They also target ATM card users while they do transactions with debit or credit cards. At several ATMs, they target people with ATM skimming. For the unversed, ATM Card skimming is a type of fraud where criminals steal information from a person’s ATM. card.

Criminals installed skimming devices on ATMs, gas pumps, or other card-reading machines in public places. These machines are designed to capture a person’s card information when they swipe or insert their card.

People should note that skimming devices are difficult to spot as they are often placed over the legitimate card reader and can be made to look like a part of the machine.

After a skimming device captures a person’s card information, the criminals use that to create a counterfeit card, make unauthorised purchases, or withdraw funds from the person’s account.

Sometimes, these fraudsters also install a dummy keypad or a small / pinhole camera, well-hidden from plain sight to capture ATM PIN. Below are some tips that you should follow to protect your debit card from skimming.

One should cover the keypad when entering your PIN number. Criminals may use hidden cameras to capture your PIN.

Check if there is no extra device attached, near the card insertion slot or keypad of the ATM machine.

Never, ever write the PIN on your ATM card.

Never enter the PIN in the presence of any other/unknown person standing close to you.

You should regularly check your account statements for any unauthorised transactions.

