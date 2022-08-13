Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Atal Pension Yojana accounts of THESE income tax payers to be closed; details

APY programme: Participants in this social security programme are guaranteed a minimum monthly pension of between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 5,000 by age 60.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Atal Pension Yojana accounts of THESE income tax payers to be closed; details
Atal Pension Yojana

The requirements for opening an Atal Pension Yojana (APY) account will change as of October 1, 2022. Income taxpayers won't be permitted to join the Atal Pension plan beginning on October 1, 2022. The central government has made it clear that an income taxpayer's account may be cancelled if they open an APY account under the APY scheme. As a result, income taxpayers who join the APY programme in and after October 2022 will have their APY accounts cancelled. 

In this regard, a notification was released by the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance, citing "If a subscriber who joined on or after 1 October 2022 is later discovered to have been an income-tax payer on or before the date of application, the APY account shall be closed and the subscriber will receive the accrued pension wealth to date, with the proviso that beginning on October 1, 2022, any citizen who is or has been an income-tax payer shall not be eligible to join APY. 

In this sentence, the term "income-tax payer" "must refer to a person who must pay income tax in accordance with the Income Tax Act of 1961, as modified. 

The APY plan intends to give social security to those employed in the unorganised sector because those employed in such sectors are typically low-income individuals. The minimum guaranteed pension under this social security programme ranges from $1,000 to $5,000 per month, depending on the subscriber's contribution, starting at age 60. After the subscriber passes away, the subscriber's spouse will receive the same pension, and if both the subscriber and spouse pass away, the nominee will receive the subscriber's pension worth up to the age of 60. 

The action taken by the central government would aid in preventing abuse of the social security programme and assist in connecting the pension programme with its intended beneficiaries.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 420 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.