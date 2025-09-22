Good news for govt employees! This state to pay September salaries in advance due to...; check details

The disbursement process will start from Tuesday, September 23, instead of the scheduled date of October 1, Assam CM said.

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will release the September 2025 salary of its employees in advance in view of the Durga Puja festivities, the state CM announced on Monday. The disbursement process will start from Tuesday, September 23, instead of the scheduled date of October 1, he said. "In view of the forthcoming Durga Puja, the State Government has decided to release the salary for September 2025 in advance," Sarma said in a post on X.

Assam Schools closed on Sept 23

Schools and colleges across the state will be closed on Tuesday to bid adieu to Assam's iconic singer Zubeen Garg, whose last rites will take place on the outskirts of Guwahati, CM Sarma said. In Kamrup district, all government offices will also remain closed on Tuesday. Talking to reporters in Guwahati, Sarma said that the funeral procession of music icon Zubeen Garg will be kept simple and dignified, with only a limited number of vehicles accompanying the ambulance carrying his mortal remains.