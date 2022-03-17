Are banks shut today for Holika Dahan?

Just like other major festivals in India, Holi is also primarily a two-day festival. So many of us may be wondering whether or not banks will be open on Holika Dahan which is being observed today, March 17, 2022, a day before Holi.

As per the RBI's bank holiday list for March 2022, banks are shut only in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand on the occasion of Holika Dahan.

Therefore, it is not a national holiday for banks across the country, only these three states will observe bank holidays. However, customers can transact using net banking and mobile banking.

Moreover, the banks across the country will remain shut on Holi, the festival of colours, which falls on March 18 this year.

On the other hand, some states observe some festivals and banks remain shut. According to data on RBI’s website, banks will remain closed for up to 13 days in March 2022. However, not all banks will remain closed on all 13 days.

Usually, banks are closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.