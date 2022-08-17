Amul, Mother Dairy milk to cost more from today as companies hike price by Rs 2 per litre

Mother Dairy milk and Amul Milk will cost more from Wednesday as both the companies have raised the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants. The decision was made due to the rising input costs.
New rates of Mother Dairy milk:
Full cream milk - Rs 61 per litre
Toned milk - Rs 51 per litre
Double toned milk - Rs 45 per litre
Cow milk price - Rs 53 per litre
Bulk vended milk (token milk) - Rs 48 per litre
New rates of Amul Milk
The price of Amul Gold in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets will be Rs 31 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be Rs 25 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs 28 per 500ml.
The main reason behind the increase in rates of milk products is the costs of production and manufacturing.
