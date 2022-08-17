Amul, Mother Dairy milk to cost more from today as companies hike price by Rs 2 per litre

File photo

Mother Dairy milk and Amul Milk will cost more from Wednesday as both the companies have raised the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants. The decision was made due to the rising input costs.

New rates of Mother Dairy milk:

Full cream milk - Rs 61 per litre

Toned milk - Rs 51 per litre

Double toned milk - Rs 45 per litre

Cow milk price - Rs 53 per litre

Bulk vended milk (token milk) - Rs 48 per litre

New rates of Amul Milk

The price of Amul Gold in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets will be Rs 31 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be Rs 25 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs 28 per 500ml.

The main reason behind the increase in rates of milk products is the costs of production and manufacturing.

