Amul Milk price hiked by Rs 2 per litre, third such raise this year: Check new rates

Amul Milk price hiked by Rs 2 per litre (file photo)

Amul has increased the price of its full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre, ANI reported. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation has hiked the price of its full cream milk by Rs 2 per litre to Rs 63 per litre from Rs 61 a litre earlier. The new rate is applicable in all states except Gujarat.

Amul Milk new prices

Amul Shakti - Rs 50 per litre

Amul Gold - Rs 62 per litre

Amul Taza - 56 per litre

This is the third such raise in the milk prices taken by Amul. The company earlier in August and March increased their milk product prices given higher input costs.

