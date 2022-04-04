Amid fuel price hike, here’s how you can get petrol and diesel at discounted rate

Headlines

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Meet Madhya Pradesh’s third richest man who studied in 2 IIMs, earned Rs 1300 crore in 180 days, net worth is...

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Eye flu: 10 tips to avoid conjunctivitis amid monsoon spike

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Amid fuel price hike, here’s how you can get petrol and diesel at discounted rate

The offer is valid for transactions of at least Rs 100. You have to pay the amount digitally.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 03:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Petrol and diesel prices have been rising since last month. On Monday as well, the rate of petrol and diesel were hiked yet again across the country for the third successive day.  

In the national capital, both petrol and diesel prices were raised by 40 paise each. Since March 2022, both petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 8.40 per litre in the national capital.  

In almost every city in the country, the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100.

However, today we are going to tell you about such an offer from which you can get cashback on filling petrol.   

As you have noticed, almost every petrol pump has the option of paying through Paytm these days. If you use a card or cash to get petrol/diesel, then you will not get the benefit of cashback.

You have to use Paytm to get cashback. Let us tell you how you can get petrol at a discount price.

READ | Petrol, diesel price April 4: Check today's fuel rate in your city 

Get up to Rs 25 cashback on Paytm

If you want to get cashback on filling petrol, then you have to fill it through Paytm from the petrol pump of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Customers will get 5% cashback on payment using Paytm at select IOCL petrol pumps.

This offer is valid for transactions of at least Rs 100. Cashback is applicable only 4 times per user in a month, that is, only 4 times in a month, the benefit of cashback will be available.

For instance, if you fill petrol worth Rs 200 then you will get Rs 1.50 cashback.

READ | Here's how to exchange damaged currency notes, know what RBI rule states

Cashback will be available only by scanning the QR code

The offer is valid where payment is made by scanning the QR code. Customers will get extra reward points as per extra reward terms and conditions.

The customer will get a 0.75 per cent digital incentive as per terms and conditions.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise for his Modi surname remark, says conviction unsustainable

This Bharatanatyam dancer lost leg at 16, performed with rubber leg; worked with Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan in hit films

Sara Ali Khan says she is 'not fazed' by people's criticism of her religious beliefs or dressing sense: 'I don’t care'

Haryana violence: Delhi Police increases security at sensitive places in national capital after incidents in Gurugram

28% GST on online gaming to be effective from October 1, review after 6 months: Finance Minister

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE