Amid fuel price hike, here’s how you can get petrol and diesel at discounted rate

Petrol and diesel prices have been rising since last month. On Monday as well, the rate of petrol and diesel were hiked yet again across the country for the third successive day.

In the national capital, both petrol and diesel prices were raised by 40 paise each. Since March 2022, both petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 8.40 per litre in the national capital.

In almost every city in the country, the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100.

However, today we are going to tell you about such an offer from which you can get cashback on filling petrol.

As you have noticed, almost every petrol pump has the option of paying through Paytm these days. If you use a card or cash to get petrol/diesel, then you will not get the benefit of cashback.

You have to use Paytm to get cashback. Let us tell you how you can get petrol at a discount price.

Get up to Rs 25 cashback on Paytm

If you want to get cashback on filling petrol, then you have to fill it through Paytm from the petrol pump of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Customers will get 5% cashback on payment using Paytm at select IOCL petrol pumps.

This offer is valid for transactions of at least Rs 100. Cashback is applicable only 4 times per user in a month, that is, only 4 times in a month, the benefit of cashback will be available.

For instance, if you fill petrol worth Rs 200 then you will get Rs 1.50 cashback.

Cashback will be available only by scanning the QR code

The offer is valid where payment is made by scanning the QR code. Customers will get extra reward points as per extra reward terms and conditions.

The customer will get a 0.75 per cent digital incentive as per terms and conditions.