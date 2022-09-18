Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sales: Check discounts, bank offers and best deals here

Amazon and Flipkart have announced the date of their Great Indian Festival Sale and the Big Billion Days Sale which is from September 23. Both the e-commerce players are offering discounts on smartphones, home appliances, and accessories. Here are the details of the deals.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Smartphones Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is offering 40% off on mobile phones and accessories Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Smartphones Flipkart Big Billion Days sales are offering massive discounts on mobile phones from iPhone new launches to Oppo, Realme and many more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Discounts and offers



The online retailer has teamed up with State Bank of India for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale in 2022. (SBI Bank). This indicates that during the entire month-long sale, customers who pay with an SBI Bank credit or debit card will receive a 10% instant discount. The standard cap on the 10% instant bank discount for certain banks is Rs. 1500. In order to ensure that customers with various bank accounts could take advantage of the Diwali sale, Amazon partnered with several banks over the course of several weeks last year. Amazon will also offer exchange deals and no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv cards. Just like previous years, the Great Indian Festival Sale will likely kick off 24 early for Prime subscribers.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Discounts and offers

