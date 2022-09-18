Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 02:09 PM IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sales: Check discounts, bank offers and best deals here
Amazon and Flipkart have announced the date of their Great Indian Festival Sale and the Big Billion Days Sale which is from September 23. Both the e-commerce players are offering discounts on smartphones, home appliances, and accessories. Here are the details of the deals.
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Smartphones
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is offering 40% off on mobile phones and accessories
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Smartphones
Flipkart Big Billion Days sales are offering massive discounts on mobile phones from iPhone new launches to Oppo, Realme and many more.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Discounts and offers
The online retailer has teamed up with State Bank of India for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale in 2022. (SBI Bank). This indicates that during the entire month-long sale, customers who pay with an SBI Bank credit or debit card will receive a 10% instant discount. The standard cap on the 10% instant bank discount for certain banks is Rs. 1500. In order to ensure that customers with various bank accounts could take advantage of the Diwali sale, Amazon partnered with several banks over the course of several weeks last year. Amazon will also offer exchange deals and no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv cards. Just like previous years, the Great Indian Festival Sale will likely kick off 24 early for Prime subscribers.
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Discounts and offers
Flipkart’s largest sale of the year, the e-commerce platform partnered up with PayTm with the upcoming flagship event. Customers who shop on Flipkart during The Big Billion Days will receive an instant cashback of 25 rupees on purchases of 250 rupees or more when paying with Paytm UPI and an instant cashback of 50 rupees on purchases of 500 rupees or more when paying with Paytm Wallet. Customers will be able to pre-book items from all categories for Rs 1 as a small advance. They will have access to more than 10,000 new products, including 130 "Special Edition" collectibles from over 90 brands. Additionally, the business now offers open-box deliveries for expensive goods like electronics and mobile phones. Through discounts on bank cards, UPI, and simple EMIs, customers will be able to shop for less.