Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Prime Members to get early access, exclusive deals; check bank offers, other deals

Amazon India, one of the country's leading e-commerce companies, is all set to kick off the Great Indian Festival 2025 with massive discounts across categories such as smartphones, electronics, appliances, everyday essentials and fashion. And as always, the e-commerce giant will also be offering additional benefits to its Prime members, including exclusive access to redeem deals 24 hours early, bank offers, faster deliveries and new product launches.

Huge discounts across categories

Shoppers can expect the following:

Up to 40 per cent off on smartphones and accessories from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and iQOO

Up to 80 per cent off on electronics and gadgets from leading consumer brands like HP, Samsung, Sony and Boat

Up to 65 per cent off on appliances and TVs from LG, Godrej, Xiaomi, Haier, etc

50 to 80 per cent off on fashion and beauty products from brands like Crocs, Titan, L'Oreal and Libas

Up to 80 per cent off on home and kitchen essentials from Hindware, Titan, Neelkamal and Aquaguard

New launches

Apart from discounts on big brands, Amazon is also promoting unique products from Launchpad, Karigar, Local Shops and Saheli. Customers can expect new product launches across smartphones, fashion, appliances and other segments during this festival.

Bank offers and additional benefits

Amazon has partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit/debit cards and EMI payments. Customers can also avail exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, coupon discounts and savings of up to Rs 60,000 on business purchases.

Travel and device deals

This year, Amazon has expanded its offers beyond shopping:

Up to 65 per cent discount on flight, hotel and bus bookings with no additional payment charges

Up to 50 per cent discount on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices

With exclusive Prime Early Access, extensive category-wide discounts and brand-new launches, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 promises to be the biggest festive shopping event of the year in India.

