Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Prime Members to get early access, exclusive deals; check bank offers, other deals

The e-commerce giant will also be offering additional benefits to its Prime members, including exclusive access to redeem deals 24 hours early, bank offers, faster deliveries and new product launches.
Amazon India, one of the country's leading e-commerce companies, is all set to kick off the Great Indian Festival 2025 with massive discounts across categories such as smartphones, electronics, appliances, everyday essentials and fashion. And as always, the e-commerce giant will also be offering additional benefits to its Prime members, including exclusive access to redeem deals 24 hours early, bank offers, faster deliveries and new product launches.
Shoppers can expect the following:
Apart from discounts on big brands, Amazon is also promoting unique products from Launchpad, Karigar, Local Shops and Saheli. Customers can expect new product launches across smartphones, fashion, appliances and other segments during this festival.
Amazon has partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit/debit cards and EMI payments. Customers can also avail exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, coupon discounts and savings of up to Rs 60,000 on business purchases.
This year, Amazon has expanded its offers beyond shopping:
With exclusive Prime Early Access, extensive category-wide discounts and brand-new launches, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 promises to be the biggest festive shopping event of the year in India.
