Alert! You won't get money under PM Kisan scheme without this document

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 10th Installment: Many frauds are being reported in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi). To prevent such frauds, the Modi government has changed the process of registration. Now, you have to make some changes so that you do not become a victim of fraud.

The government has now made ration card mandatory for registration in PM Kisan Yojana. That is, without the ration card, the instalment of Rs 2,000 will not be credited to your account.

This means that you can only avail this scheme after your ration card number is registered on the PM Kisan portal. At the same time, along with the mandatory requirement of ration card, only soft copies of documents (PDF) will have to be made and uploaded on the portal during registration.

Under this, the mandatory submission of hard copies of the Aadhaar card, bank passbook and declarations has also been done away with. The beneficiaries will have to create a PDF file of these documents and upload it on the portal. This will save the time of the farmers as well as make the scheme more transparent in the new system.

Notably, under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, crores of farmers across the country get Rs 6,000 annually. So far, 9 instalments of the PM Kisan Scheme have been released and the government is soon going to transfer the 10th instalment to the farmers' account. The next instalment will be credited to the account of farmers on December 15. A total of 11.37 crore farmers have received the benefit of this scheme so far and the government has transferred Rs 1.58 lakh crore.

Documents required for registration for PM KISAN

1. It is mandatory for you to have a bank account number because the government transfers money to farmers through DBT.

2. Your bank account must be linked with Aadhaar.

3. It is mandatory for you to have Aadhar card. Without this, you will not be able to take advantage of this scheme.

4. Upload your documents on PM Kisan's website pmkisan.gov.in.

5. To link Aadhaar, you go to the option of Farmer Corner and update by clicking on the option of Edit Aadhaar Detail.