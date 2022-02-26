Alert! SBI account holders will not be able to use THIS service

Those who have an account in State Bank of India (SBI) must not miss this important tweet from the bank.

The public lender has announced on twitter that some services will not work on February 26 and February 27.

The SBI has tweeted that the online portal of the bank will remain closed from 11 pm on February 26 to 6 am on February 27. Account holders must note that the bank's official portal https://crcf.sbi.co. will not work.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience. pic.twitter.com/pNpiQ5tQUO — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 25, 2022

If an account holder wishes to register any complaint during this time, then he can use the toll free number of the bank.

SBI customers can use toll free number 1800112211/18001234/18002100 and can register your complaint on these numbers.

SBI has mentioned in its tweet that the services of the portal will be affected due to necessary maintenance activity. The bank keeps on upgrading its services from time to time to provide better and hassle-free facilities to its customers.