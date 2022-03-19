Alert! Link your PAN card with Aadhaar to avoid a penalty of Rs 10,000

PAN card or Permanent Account Number is the most essential document for all types of financial transactions. It comes with a 10 digit alphanumeric PAN number. No financial transaction can go through without the use of it.

PAN Card is also an important document helps that the Income-tax Authority in keeping a track of all financial transactions that may be essential in assessing an individual or companies tax liability, it helps in reducing the chances of tax evasion.

PAN card holders are advised to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar card number by March 31, 2022. If you do not link your PAN with Aadhaar before this deadline, then your PAN card may be deactivated.

You will also have to pay penalty for linking PAN with Aadhaar if done after the deadline. Besides, such a person will not be able to invest in mutual funds, stocks, open bank accounts and such others where it is necessary to present the PAN card.

Further, if the person produces a PAN card, which is no longer valid, then under section 272N of the Income Tax Act 1961, the Assessing Officer may direct that such person shall pay an amount of Rs 10,000 as penalty.

Follow these few simple steps to link your PAN card and Aadhaar card:

Steps for the same are

Search for the new e-filing portal 2.0. Now, click on the 'Our Services' tab Select the 'Link Aadhaar' option On the new page, fill in all your details Fill your PAN number, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar and Mobile Number Now tick on the box "I agree to validate my Aadhaar details" Enter the 6-digit OTP that you received on your registered mobile number Enter the OTP and click on 'Validate' After clicking, a pop-up message stating that your link PAN with the Aadhaar request has been submitted.

Link PAN with Aadhaar through SMS

You have to type UIDPAN on your phone. After this, enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number. Then enter the 10 digit PAN number. Now send the message mentioned in step 1 to 567678 or 56161