Alert! Is your Aadhaar card fake? Here's how to check

Aadhaar Card Latest News: UIDAI has issued a special alert saying that all the 12 digit numbers are not the original numbers of the Aadhaar card. Nowadays, the Aadhar card has become an essential document for every work. Along with this, duplication and tampering in Aadhaar is also increasing. To avoid this fraud, UIDAI has warned that the identity of the cardholder must be verified before accepting the Aadhar card as proof of identity.

While sharing the information on the microblogging website Twitter, UIDAI has written that not all 12 digit numbers are Aadhaar. UIDAI has said that the validity of a person's Aadhaar card number can be verified on the UIDAI website. Apart from this, verification can be done through the mAadhaar app.

It is worth noting that the verification of the Aadhar Card can be done online and offline. For this, users will have to log in on the link resident.uidai.gov.in/verify. After that, the 12 digit Aadhaar number will have to be written here. Then, after filling the security code and captcha, you have to click on Proceed To Verify. The verification of 12 digit number will then be displayed on the screen. This is your original Aadhaar number.

Let us tell you that according to the UIDAI's Office Memorandum, the Aadhar cardholder can update his name only twice on the Aadhar card. Apart from this, Aadhar cardholders can update the date of birth and gender only once in their lifetime.