Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

Personal Finance

ALERT! HDFC Bank warns customers of online fraud; Here’s how you can keep your money safe

In order to prevent cyber fraud, HDFC Bank has issued a warning to its account holders warning about the cybercriminals and their modus operandi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 09:06 AM IST

These days many of us are moving towards digital payment or online banking to carry on our transactions and the grwoth in online transactions has attracted cyber criminals who are engaged in cyber fraud!

In order to prevent cyber fraud, HDFC Bank has issued a warning to its account holders warning about the cybercriminals and their modus operandi. HDFC Bank has also provided recommendations to its customers on how to avoid loss of money while banking online. It is to be noted that cyber criminals have gotten more sophisticated and are now using several methods to steal money online. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of cybercrime cases increased by 11.8 percent in 2020 from 2019.

Cyber criminals attempt to steal money online in several ways:1. Pretending to be bankers,
2. insurance agents
3. healthcare workers
4. telecom workers
5. Government officials

The cyber criminals try to get your KYC information by using different tricks so that they can get the necessary details required to carry out cyber fraud.HDFC Bank took to Twitter to warn its customers about cyber crime. According to the HDFC Bank statement, “While shopping online, stay alert & practice #MoohBandhRakho when asked for banking information from unknown sources. Avoid giving out sensitive information on unverified payment pages.”Here are few things which you must keep in mind to avoid loss of money:1. Never give your PIN or OTP to anyone2. Do not click on unknown links3. Use only official bank websites4. Never make payments on unknown portals

