Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Alert for taxpayers! Last date today to apply for TDS payment, GSTR-4 filing, 15G and 15H form submission

Taxpayers can file GSTR-4, TDS and Form 15G & 15H till April 30.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

Alert for taxpayers! Last date today to apply for TDS payment, GSTR-4 filing, 15G and 15H form submission
File photo

Direct and indirect taxpayers alike must be aware of the due dates for specific files because failing to do so could result in penalties. The government frequently doesn't extend deadlines for certain tax files and other things, although it occasionally does. You need to be aware that the following filings have a deadline of April 30.

TDS Payment

TDS is the tax deducted at source. Rent, consulting fees, commissions, cryptocurrency or virtual digital assets, and stamp duty among other sources of income from which TDS is deducted. It is deposited with the government. The due date for TDS payment in March 2023 is April 30, 2023.

GSTR-4 Filing:

The GSTR-4 is a return for taxpayers who opt for the composition scheme that is part of the goods and services tax regime. The deadline for GSTR-4 return filing for the financial year 2022-23 is April 30, 2023.

Up to Rs 2,000 in late fees, there is a daily late cost of Rs 50. The maximum late fee is Rs 500 in cases when there is no tax obligation.

15G and 15H Form Submission:
If a bank customer has a deposit with the bank and receives interest on it that exceeds Rs 40,000 per year, the bank will deduct TDS from that interest. For senior citizens, the annual TDS cap is Rs. 50,000. You can, however, avoid TDS on interest income.
You can submit self-declaration Forms 15G and 15H to the bank requesting that the TDS not be subtracted from the interest income if the total annual income is below the taxable threshold. You can, however, avoid TDS on interest income.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 680 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 30
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.