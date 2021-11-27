Alert! EPF contributions will stop from next month if you do not do THIS updation

If you are an employee and entitled to the Employees Provident Fund or EPF which is a post-retirement payments scheme, then this is important news for you. You must know that it is very important to link your Aadhaar card to the universal account number assigned by EPFO. UAN is one of the types of numbers assigned to each employee and will be with them forever.

EPFO has extended the deadline for linking Universal Account Numbers (UAN) and Aadhaar numbers to November 30, 2021. Previously the deadline for linking the numbers was August 31, 2021. The latest date was announced by EPFO ​​on November 15.

Retirement agencies have also updated their Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR) submission criteria. According to EPFO, employers can only apply for employees who link Aadhaar to PFUAN.

Please note that if you do not link your UAN to the Aadhaar number you will stop getting your employer's contribution. Employees also face remittance delays until they link their accounts and the data is approved by the employer and authorities. In addition, they will not be able to withdraw PF money from their account.

Employees will also not be able to receive the COVID-19 advances announced earlier this year and the insurance benefits associated with their PF account.

How to link Aadhaar with EPF Account Online

Visit the official portal of EPFO website https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Login to your account using your UAN and password.

In the 'Manage' section, click on the KYC option.

You will be redirected to a new page, from where you can select 'Aadhaar' to link with your EPF account.

Now, click on 'Aadhaar' and enter your Aadhaar number and your name as per your Aadhaar card and click on the save option.

Once you have saved your Aadhaar details, your Aadhaar will be verified from UIDAI's data.

On successful approval of your KYC document, you will successfully be able to link Aadhaar with the EPF account.

You will then find 'Verified' written against your Aadhaar details.