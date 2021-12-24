Alert! 10th installment of PM Kisan will not arrive without e-KYC; here's how to check

There is good news for crores of farmers across the country waiting for the next installment of PM Kisan Yojana. Soon, the 10th installment of the scheme (PM Kisan 10th Installment) will be released. The date of release of installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has already been announced and its message has also been sent to the beneficiaries. On January 1, PM Modi will also interact with farmers through video conferencing.

In the meantime, a new update has come out that now it is mandatory for the farmers to do e-KYC under this scheme. The central government has started it to stop fraud. In such a situation, the installment of Rs 2,000 will not arrive in the account on January 1 if you haven't completed your e-KYC.

If you want to know whether the money of Kisan Samman Nidhi will come into your account or not, then you should check your status. By following the process given here, you can easily check your name in the list.

1. Go to the official website of PM Kisan Yojana https://pmkisan.gov.in.

2. You will see the option of Farmers Corner.

3. Within the Farmers Corner section, click on the Beneficiaries List option.

4. Select the State, District, Sub District, Block and Village from the drop-down list.

5. Click on 'Get Report'.

6. The complete list of beneficiaries will appear, in which you can check your name.

Check Your Installment Status

1. To see the status of your installment, visit the website of PM Kisan.

2. Click on Farmers Corner in the right side.

3. Click on the Beneficiary Status option.

4. Now a new page will open with you.

5. Enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number.

6. After this you will get complete information about your status.