Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Step-by-step process to buy and sell gold via Google Pay

The Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akshaya Trutiya or Akha Teej is just around the corner and is celebrated with great pomp and show by Hindus.

The occasion of Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be extremely auspicious for Hindus and is celebrated by buying gold. It is believed that buying gold brings prosperity, and more wealth in the future.

Now, with the pandemic, with things moving in the digital space, buying gold is also possible to buy online (digital gold). Gone are the days when one had to go to the jeweller to buy the yellow metal.

What is digital gold?

Digital gold is an investment tool that lets buyers purchase 24 Karat, 999.9 pure gold, which is then deposited in their secure vault. This gold can also be traded for 24 Karat, 999.9 pure gold coins, and gold bars.

Where can you buy digital gold?

Digital gold can be bought on Gpay and Phonepe, along with brokerage businesses such as Paytm Money, HDFC Securities, Motilal Oswal, among others.

Steps to buying gold via Google Pay

Step 1: Open the Google Pay app and tap new

Step 2: Enter 'Gold Locker' in the search section

Step 3: Click on Gold Locker and click Buy (You will see the current market buying price of gold (including tax).

Step 4: Enter the amount of gold you want to purchase in INR

Step 5: Select your preferred payment method and complete the payment.

Notably, the minimum gold amount that the user needs to buy is 1 gram.

Steps to sell gold via Google Pay

Step 1: Open the Google Pay app and tap new

Step 2: Enter 'Gold Locker' in the search section

Step 3: Select the sell option

Step 4: Enter the weight of gold you want to sell in milligrams.

Step 5: Once the sale gets approved, the funds should be available in your account.