Airtel Payments Bank: No Aadhaar needed to open bank account; face authentication will do the job

Airtel Payments Bank: Face authentication-based electronic KYC is a new option offered by Airtel Payments Bank. Previously, a user had to link his Aadhaar card to his account before completing OTP verification or biometric fingerprint authentication. However, this is no longer the case; you need to now verify your face in order to register an account.

Only a smartphone will be required to open an account:

Recently, a mobile application for authentication was created by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). As a result, business correspondents will only need a smartphone or a document to open an account.

According to Anubrata Biswas, MD & CEO of Airtel Payments Bank, this KYC capability employs the Face Authentication RD programme, which is based on AI/ML and helps prevent fraud by matching the person's photo to the image recorded in Aadhaar and enabling secure user onboarding. Aadhaar-based OTP or fingerprint biometric authentication was previously required for customers to open accounts with Airtel Payments Bank.

Before, a customer is required to provide an OTP based on their Aadhaar or their fingerprint for biometric authentication in order to register an account with Airtel Payments Bank.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/personal-finance/report-atal-pension-yojana-invest-rs-7-in-policy-to-get-return-of-rs-5000-very-month-check-details-3004796

Savings account with Airtel Payments Bank:

What is the interest rate?

For balances up to Rs. 1 lakh, Airtel Payments Bank offers an annual interest rate of 2.5 per cent, and for amounts over Rs. 1 lakh and up to Rs. 2 lakh, the rate is 6 per cent.

Characteristics of Airtel savings account:

1. Convenient access with more than 5 lakh banking locations.

2. Annual interest rates of 2.5 per cent up to Rs. 1 lakh and above, and 6 per cent up to Rs. 2 lakh.

3. Free coverage for personal accidents up to Rs. 1 lakh.

4. No minimum balance is necessary.

5. A virtual debit card

The bank transaction limit for Airtel Payments:

Customers can earn interest on the balance of their account in the bank account for Airtel Payments. In addition, you can purchase a personal accident insurance policy for Rs 1 lakh. You can use the wallet's features in addition to withdrawing money from any of our bank locations. Although there is no transaction cap with this bank, each account is only permitted a maximum of 10,000 transactions each month.