As Flipkart, Amazon festive sales are about to begin, here are things you should keep in mind before opting for EMI

EMI on credit card can be useful and convenient, but there are scenarios in which to use them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 09:57 AM IST

EMI on credit card is convenient and can ease financial burden when you make a high-priced purchase. EMIs can protect you from high interest rates if you wind up using your credit card more than you intended to. In this situation, selecting the EMI option can result in a 50% reduction in interest rates. You can also convert your full or partial bill into EMIs or make big-ticket purchases without burning a hole in your pocket. As Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart are about to begin, the e-commerce platforms are offering no cost EMI option on purchases which will benefit you but here are certain things that you should consider before using this facility.
 
Factors to keep in mind before opting for EMI option on credit cards:
 
1. Comparison of the costs and fees: EMI schemes are subject to changes in the processing fee, interest rate, etc. While the processing fee is a one-time charge that may range from 0-3 percent of the amount. But are applicable in case you plan to shut your EMIs. Many banks also provide zero EMI offers that you can take advantage of so it's better to compare across all the cards you own.
 
 
2. Consider the discounts: In general, credit card companies don't give extra discounts or reward points for transactions that are turned into EMIs. In these situations, you must always take into account the value of the reward points or cashback you lost, or the discount you would have received if you had not chosen to convert your EMIs.
 
 
3. Credit availability: Make sure you have enough credit in your card so that the EMI request is not rejected. 
 
 
4. The temporary reduction in your credit limit: Your bank will put a temporary hold on money equal to the cost of the purchase you made using the EMI option as soon as your EMI scheme starts. However, as soon as you begin repaying your EMIs, your bank will begin raising your credit limit once more by the same amount as your monthly EMI.
