DA hike news: The 8th Pay Commission has become the talk of the town since the central government approved its formation in January this year. But before this, the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee has announced a four per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees.

Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announced that the state government would increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) by four per cent from April 1, 2025. This would bring the total DA to 18 per cent for state government employees, in line with the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission. This will provide much-needed relief to them, amid rising inflation.

The move is aimed at addressing ongoing concerns raised by government employees who have been agitating for better compensation. The additional DA hike comes as part of the government's efforts to improve the financial status of its workforce and ensure fair compensation for their services.

"With this four per cent increase in DA, we are reaffirming our commitment to the welfare of our employees," Bhattacharya said, underlining the state's focus on the well-being of its workforce. Bhattacharya also presented a Rs 3.89-lakh crore budget for 2025-26 with a significant focus on social welfare. The government also unveiled a series of infrastructure and agricultural development projects in its budget, allocating significant funds for rural connectivity, river erosion control, and agrarian support initiatives.

The announcement is expected to ease the financial strain on thousands of government employees across various departments, strengthening the relationship between the state administration and its employees.

(With inputs from PTI)