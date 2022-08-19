After Mother Dairy, Amul, this brand has also increased milk prices

Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producer Federation Limited has decided to increase the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre. The cooperative's products are sold under the brand name "Milkfed Verka," and the new pricing is applicable from today.

The cost of producing milk increases as input costs for dairy farming, such as transportation and fodder, rise. The Punjab Cooperative's action was similar with that of other dairy businesses. It should be remembered that milk prices were raised two days ago by Amul and Mother Dairy.

Milkfed Verka has 60% market domination in urban segments of Punjab. The daily demand of milk in the state is around 12 lakh litres. So, the burden directly falls on the consumers of Punjab.

An official from Milkfed said that the price of milk will increase by Rs 2 per litre from 19 August.

Amul and Mother Dairy

Amul and Mother Dairy hiked their prices two days ago by Rs. 2 per litre. Stating the reason behind the increase in rates of milk products is the costs of production and manufacturing.

Second hike in the milk prices in six months