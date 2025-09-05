Add DNA as a Preferred Source
After GST 2.0, FM Nirmala Sitharaman REVEALS GST 3.0, know how will it be different

Calling GST 1.0 a “game changer” move in 2017, Nirmala Sitharaman said that it was to bring the tax regime into unity under “one nation, one tax.” She also revealed that another tax regime, GST 3.0, would further strengthen the reforms.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 10:32 PM IST

India is all set to embrace the “next generation” GST reforms from September 22 after the GST Council approved the proposal for new rates in its 58th meeting. The tax, which will come under two slabs, has lower rates than its previous version and also offers exemptions. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an interview with India Today, said that GST 2.0 is designed to bring simplicity and ease of compliance.

Calling GST 1.0 a “game changer” move in 2017, she said that it was to bring the tax regime into unity under “one nation, one tax.” She also revealed that another tax regime, GST 3.0, would further strengthen the reforms.

What will be in GST 3.0?

Though Nirmala Sitharaman and PM Modi have hailed the new GST tax regime as benefiting the consumers and offering them ease and comfort, the finance minister said that the next phase of reforms, GST 3.0, will further simplify the tax system and will improve and maintain the simplicity under the GST 2.0.

According to Sitharaman, GST 3.0 will most likely be based on stability, fairness, and smoother implementation. The government would strive to maintain straightforward and easier taxes without causing confusion or burdening small traders.

What will be in GST 2.0?

The new tax system under GST 2.0 has simplified the earlier tax regime by introducing 5% and 18% tax rates, which have replaced the earlier 12% and 28% rates, along with a special 40% rate for luxury and sin goods. Tax rates on various essential goods and services have been reduced. From now on, daily use items like shampoo, soaps, toothpaste, and others will be taxed under 5% tax slab. Tax on various food and dairy products has been removed, while on some, like butter, ghee, cheese, and breads 5% tax is applied. Healthcare, insurance, and education-related items like stationery have been exempted.

The government has introduced a 40% tax slab for luxury and sin goods, including luxury cars, motorcycles with engine capacity above 350 cc, tobacco and related products, and aerated sugary drinks, including carbonated and caffeinated drinks.

Sectors like FMCG, automobiles, cement and real estate, insurance, and agricultural sectors have benefited greatly. Many items under these sectors will now cost cheaper after reduced rates, providing greater affordability. 

 

