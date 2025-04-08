Bajaj Finance is offering up to 8.85% p.a. on Fixed Deposits until April 10, 2025 — a limited-time opportunity to lock in high, secure returns. Invest now to avoid potential rate cuts and maximize your savings with guaranteed, low-risk growth.

In the ever-evolving financial landscape, timing is everything. If you’ve been planning to invest your savings in a secure, high-return option, now is the moment to act. Bajaj Finance is currently offering up to 8.85% p.a. on Fixed Deposits (FDs), but this exceptional rate may not last much longer. With new FD interest rates set to be introduced on 10th of April, 2025, there’s a chance that rates may decrease!

Seize the Moment: Lock in Today’s High FD Rates

FDs are a popular choice among conservative and growth-focused investors alike. They offer guaranteed returns, zero market volatility, and flexible tenures. But what makes the current offering even more compelling is the limited-time opportunity to lock in FD interest rates up to 8.85% p.a.

Once new rates are announced, they could be lower — and FDs booked after the revision would earn less. By investing before the 10th of April, you lock in these attractive rates for the entire tenure of your fixed deposit, regardless of future changes.

What Could a Rate Cut Mean for You?

Interest rate cuts, even minor ones, can significantly impact the returns on your investment. Here’s a quick comparison:

At 8 . 85% p.a., an investment of Rs. 20,000 for 42 months would earn approximately Rs. 26,911 in interest.

8 85% p.a., an investment of Rs. 20,000 for 42 months would earn approximately Rs. 26,911 in interest. At a lesser rate, the same investment would earn much lower interest.

Who Should Consider Booking an FD Right Now?

Salaried individuals looking to grow their monthly savings securely.

looking to grow their monthly savings securely. Senior citizens in search of fixed, higher income through monthly or quarterly interest payouts.

in search of fixed, higher income through monthly or quarterly interest payouts. Business owners who want to park surplus funds safely.

who want to park surplus funds safely. Young investors wanting to diversify with a low-risk instrument.

Why Bajaj Finance FDs Are a Smart Choice

Up to 8.85% p.a. interest for senior citizens (before 10 th of April, 2025)

interest for senior citizens (before 10 of April, 2025) AAA ratings from CRISIL and ICRA, ensuring your money is safe

from CRISIL and ICRA, ensuring your money is safe Flexible tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months

ranging from 12 to 60 months Easy online investment process

Auto-renewal and premature withdrawal options

How to Book Your Fixed Deposit in Minutes

Visit the official Bajaj Finance website or app Choose your deposit amount and preferred tenure Fill in basic personal and KYC details Make your deposit and get started instantly

Whether you’re investing for short-term goals or long-term plans, this FD offer gives you peace of mind and high returns — a rare combination.

Don’t Wait!

Interest rates are influenced by macroeconomic trends and regulatory shifts. Waiting too long might mean settling for lower returns later. This is your chance to make your money work harder for you, without taking on additional risk.

Disclaimer-

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)