Aadhar scam alert! Know how to lock your biometrics to avoid identity theft and AEPS scam

After getting slapped with 25% tariff, India decides not to buy US-made F-35, know its cost and technical issues
BCCI takes tough call on Jasprit Bumrah after star pacer misses 5th Test against England
India's BIG statement on ties with Russia after Donald Trump's 'dead economy' remark, says, 'A third country...'
'Welcome to the future': Viral video shows robot walking near Emirates Tower in Dubai
8th Presale Stage of EVM Layer 2 Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Sold Out With Over $13.77M Now Raised
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: For Big Gains in 2025, Ditch SHIB and Buy These 3 Tokens Below 50 Cents
Delhi to Jaipur in just 2.5 hours as key part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway opens to public, top speed is...
Gautam Adani's Rs 219000 crore company's Q1 profit falls 16% to Rs...; the reason is...
Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji to win National Awards for Best Actor, Best Actress for 12th Fail, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Report
Viral video: Farah Khan's cook goes to Maldives, gets VIP treatment, director feels envy of him, netizens react to their 'cute banter': 'Dilip bhai is so lucky'
PERSONAL FINANCE
Aadhar biometrics are prone to fraud due to AEPS as this allows scammers to misuse the authentication, like fingerprints. This can be prevented by locking the Aadhaar biometrics.
You think your bank account is safe, with discreet UPI, ATM Pin and all passwords for transactions safely with you, but here you are wrong. Without making any transaction, neither from debit card, UPI or any other mode but you can still lose your money. A similar incident has happened in a few parts of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, where many account holders lost money only because their Aadhaar biometrics were misused. Their fingerprints were misused as the culprits copied them precisely, and they did not even know anything about it.
Due to the Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AEPS), scammers primarily target Aadhar by misusing the Aadhar number and biometric authentication
To prevent scams, the UIDAI also provides a feature to lock your biometric information online. After locking this, the fingerprint and iris scan used for Aadhaar-based authentication is rendered disable. The eKYC service can be used through OTP-based verification. For this:
-Open the UIDAI website (uidai.gov.in)
-Click on the ‘My Aadhaar’ section on the homepage.
-Click on “Lock/Unlock Biometrics” and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.
-After entering the number, an automatic OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.
-After entering the OTP, you will now be logged in. Then click “Enable Biometric Locking”.
-You will be unlocked temporarily in case the user visits a bank or needs to complete KYC for a telecom connection.
This feature has a big loophole and so users must be aware. In the majority of the AEPS scams, fingerprints are either stolen or cloned. Officials in some villages discovered silicon-based fingerprint moulds used for fraudulent withdrawals. If one locks their biometrics, then even if their Aadhaar number is leaked, it will be nullified for any transaction requiring biometric verification.
Users should also check their Aadhaar authentication history on a regular basis. For this, log in at UIDAI and then see the latest authentication requests to check if any of them is unfamiliar. Also, make sure to share photocopies of Aadhaar cards. Do not share Aadhaar numbers on WhatsApp, or any other platform and never let anyone see your card details just like that at photocopy shops.