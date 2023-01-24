Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

UIDAI issue new guidelines on Aadhaar verification: Know details here

UIDAI has released new guidelines on Aadhaar verification.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 10:17 PM IST

UIDAI issue new guidelines on Aadhaar verification: Know details here
UIDAI releases new gidelines on Aadhaar verification | Photo: PTI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has said that the residents' informed consent before conducting the Aadhaar authentication is a must. Entities will need to take the approval of residents either on paper or electronically prior to conducting the Aadhaar authentication. 

In its new guidelines for Requesting Entities (REs), UIDAI has asked the Requesting Entities, to ensure that residents understand the type of data that is being collected and the reason behind the Aadhaar authentication. 

These logs of authentications including the consent taken are kept only for the time period that is prescribed in the Aadhaar regulations. It was also highlighted that this information is purged as per the Aadhaar Act and its regulations, once the expiry date is met. 

It is to be noted that REs generally should not store Aadhaar either in physical or electronic form without masking or redacting the first 8 digits of the Aadhaar number. UIDAI has guided REs to store an Aadhaar number only if it is authorised to do so.

Read: 7th Pay Commission latest update: Government employees to get New Year Bonanza soon? THESE allowances may hike

What are REs and what do they do?

Requesting Entities provide Aadhaar authentication services to residents. They submit their Aadhaar number and demographic/biometric OTP information to the central Identities Data Repository for authentication. In the release, UIDAI stressed that REs should be courteous to residents and assure them about the security and confidentiality of the Aadhaar numbers. 

The Authority has also urged REs to immediately report to the UIDAI about any suspicious activity around authentications like suspected impersonation by residents, or any compromise or fraud by any authentication operator.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ashu Reddy's sexy photos set internet on fire
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Avatar The Way of Water: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan attend James Cameron's film screening
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 registration from 1365 vacancies begins tomorrow: Eligibility, salary, and more here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.