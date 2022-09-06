Aadhaar update: Want to link Aadhaar with mobile number? Check step by step guide

The Government of India claims that linking your Aadhaar with certain documents and financial services is required, making the card one of the most crucial identity proofs in the nation. If youhaven't already applied for an Aadhaar card, you need to do it right away so that your cell number can be added during the enrollment process. The government can begin distributing various subsidies under programmes like Pahal, DBT, etc. directly into the bank account of the beneficiary once the Aadhaar is linked to financial services. The registered mobile number for the same receives a confirmation message. If your mobile number is not registered with your Aadhaar, you won't receive any such messages and won't be able to track any rewards for which you are qualified.



How to online link Aadhaar card with mobile number



To link your Aadhaar card to your mobile number online without going to an Aadhaar Seva Kendra, follow these simple steps:



1. Go to the website of the Indian Postal Service.

2. Type in your name, address, phone number, email address, and other essential information.

3. From the drop-down option, select "PPB- Aadhaar Service" as the Service.

4. Choose UIDAI-Mobile/Email to Aadhaar linking/update from the menu.

5. After filling out the necessary fields and selecting the right options, click the "Request OTP" button.

6. Enter the OTP that was sent to your mobile number on the following screen.

7. Press the "Confirm Service Request" button. A Reference Number will be given to you, and you can use it to check on the progress of your application.

8. After the request is successfully submitted, it will be sent to a post office nearby.

9. The officer in charge of the Aadhar update/linking task shall carry out the verification process. The officer will come to your home and use a mobile biometric gadget to conduct the verification process (For iris, fingerprints and photographs).

10. After finishing the update/linking procedure, he or she will bill you for the service.