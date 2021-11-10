Aadhaar Update: Steps to change UIDAI issued Aadhaar address, mobile number, date of birth

The Aadhaar card is important to not only avail the services offered by central or state government agencies but also private financial companies.

An Aadhaar card is one of the most crucial documents that are required for almost all official work in India. The Aadhaar card is important to not only avail the services offered by central or state government agencies but also private financial companies.

Because the Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is important, citizens must keep it updated with the right information.

What details can you update on an Aadhaar card?

So far, the government only allows citizens to change their demographic and biometric details. Notably, demographic details include name, address, date of birth/age, gender, mobile number, email address, relationship status, and information sharing consent.

As for the biometric details, they include the iris, fingerprints, and facial photographs, according to the UIDAI website.

Aadhaar Card Update: Steps to update address

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI web portal - https://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on 'My Aadhaar' in the top left corner of the website.

Step 3: Now, select the 'Update Demographics Data Online' option under the 'Update Aadhaar section'.

Step 4: Click the 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar' link.

Step 5: Enter the required information in the boxes.

Step 6: Enter your Aadhaar number and verify the details via captcha code.

Step 7: An OTP will now be sent to your registered phone number after which select the 'demographics data' option.

Step 8: On the new page, update your address details and click 'Proceed'.

Step 9: Upload the scanned colour copies of verification.

Step 10: Click 'Submit'.

Aadhaar Card Update: Steps to update mobile number

Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI, ask.uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Log in using your current registered number, type captcha code, and click on the 'Send OTP' option

Step 3: Click on ‘Submit OTP & Proceed’

Step 4: Now go to ‘Online Aadhaar Services' and click on the Update mobile number option

Step 5: Fill in all required details and click on ‘what do you want to update’

Step 6: Now enter captcha code

Step 7: After this, an OTP will be sent to your number, enter that and click on ‘Save and Proceed’

Step 9: Now, book an appointment and visit your nearest Aadhaar centre to finalise and pay Rs 25 fees to complete the process.

For the unversed, several documents can be submitted as residential proof (POA) to change the address on Aadhaar cards.

Passport

Bank Statement/ Passbook

Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook

Ration Card, Voter ID

Driving License

Government Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU

Electricity Bill (not older than 3 months)

Water Bill (not older than 3 months)

Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months)

Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year).