Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Aadhaar rules updated: Government recommends updating Aadhaar card documents once in 10 years

The update would guarantee that the data associated to Aadhaar in the Central Identities Data Repository "continues to be accurate" (CIDR).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

Aadhaar rules updated: Government recommends updating Aadhaar card documents once in 10 years
Aadhaar rules updated: Government recommends updating Aadhaar card documents once in 10 years
If your Aadhaar card is ten years old then you must update two important documents—Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA)—in accordance with a new government notification from 2022. People who had their Aadhaar cards created more than ten years ago should update their information, according to a statement from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. 
 
These rules, which are officially known as the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) (Tenth Amendment) Regulations, 2022, went into force on November 9, 2022. According to the amendment, individuals should update their supporting Aadhaar documents at least once in relation to identification evidence and address proof. (Also Read: LIC Jeevan Shiromani Plan: Want to become crorepati in 4 years? Here’s how much to invest)
 
"Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents as specified under Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulation 10 hereinabove, so as to ensure the continued accuracy of their information in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR), in such manner as may be specified by the Authority from time to time," said the notification by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
 
It should be mentioned that UIDAI offers Aadhaar number holders the option of document update with the payment of the required cost, allowing them to update the Proof of Personal Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents in the Aadhaar data.
 
Both online and offline access is available to this facility. Residents can obtain it online using the My Aadhaar Portal (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/), or they can attend their local enrollment center.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Deepika Padukone drops mesmerising photos from Paris Fashion Week, husband Ranveer Singh reacts
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, finalists of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
PM Modi inaugurates Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav, bank of Sarayu lights up with over 15 lakh lamps | In pics
In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali
Viral Photos of the Day: Saif Ali Khan promotes Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad give couple goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 511 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.