Aadhaar rules updated: Government recommends updating Aadhaar card documents once in 10 years

If your Aadhaar card is ten years old then you must update two important documents—Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA)—in accordance with a new government notification from 2022. People who had their Aadhaar cards created more than ten years ago should update their information, according to a statement from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

These rules, which are officially known as the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) (Tenth Amendment) Regulations, 2022, went into force on November 9, 2022. According to the amendment, individuals should update their supporting Aadhaar documents at least once in relation to identification evidence and address proof.

"Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents as specified under Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulation 10 hereinabove, so as to ensure the continued accuracy of their information in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR), in such manner as may be specified by the Authority from time to time," said the notification by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

It should be mentioned that UIDAI offers Aadhaar number holders the option of document update with the payment of the required cost, allowing them to update the Proof of Personal Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents in the Aadhaar data.