Aadhaar-Ration card linking date extended to June 30, step-by-step guide on how to link both online and offline

Representational Image

For Indian citizens to receive free or discounted rations from Public Distribution System (PDS) centres, such as rice, wheat, and other items, a ration card is a crucial piece of identification. The deadline for linking a Ration Card to an Aadhaar card has been extended by the Central government from March 31, 2023, to June 30, 2023. Transparency would be ensured and duplicate and fraudulent cards will be eliminated thanks to the government's proposal to integrate Aadhaar with ration cards.

If you haven't already, you can link your Aadhaar and Ration using the following procedures both online and offline.

How to link Aadhaar card with Ration card online?

1) Open the Public Distribution System (PDS) website for your state (each state has its own PDS portal).

2) Choose the option to connect your Aadhaar to your current cards.

3) Enter the numbers for your Ration Card, Aadhar Card, and registered mobile phone in that order.

4) Choose the option to "continue/submit."

5) Enter the OTP that was received on your cell phone.

6) When the procedure is finished, an SMS will be sent to you letting you know.

How to link Aadhaar card with Ration card offline?

1) You must bring both the original and a copy of your documents to the Public Distribution System (PDS) centre that is closest to you.

2) Provide these crucial documents to the PDS or Ration shop.

3) The PDS or rations shop employee will use fingerprint authentication to confirm the validity of your Aadhar card.

4) You will get an SMS alert as soon as the procedure is finished.

5) You will get another SMS once your Aadhaar and ration card have been correctly linked.