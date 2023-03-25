Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Aadhaar-Ration card linking date extended to June 30, step-by-step guide on how to link both online and offline

The Government of India has extended the date to June 30, 2023, from March 31, 2023, to link the Aadhaar card with the Ration card.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

Aadhaar-Ration card linking date extended to June 30, step-by-step guide on how to link both online and offline
Representational Image

For Indian citizens to receive free or discounted rations from Public Distribution System (PDS) centres, such as rice, wheat, and other items, a ration card is a crucial piece of identification. The deadline for linking a Ration Card to an Aadhaar card has been extended by the Central government from March 31, 2023, to June 30, 2023. Transparency would be ensured and duplicate and fraudulent cards will be eliminated thanks to the government's proposal to integrate Aadhaar with ration cards.

If you haven't already, you can link your Aadhaar and Ration using the following procedures both online and offline.

How to link Aadhaar card with Ration card online?
1) Open the Public Distribution System (PDS) website for your state (each state has its own PDS portal).
2) Choose the option to connect your Aadhaar to your current cards.
3) Enter the numbers for your Ration Card, Aadhar Card, and registered mobile phone in that order.
4) Choose the option to "continue/submit."
5) Enter the OTP that was received on your cell phone.
6) When the procedure is finished, an SMS will be sent to you letting you know.

How to link Aadhaar card with Ration card offline?
1) You must bring both the original and a copy of your documents to the Public Distribution System (PDS) centre that is closest to you.
2) Provide these crucial documents to the PDS or Ration shop.
3) The PDS or rations shop employee will use fingerprint authentication to confirm the validity of your Aadhar card.
4) You will get an SMS alert as soon as the procedure is finished.
5) You will get another SMS once your Aadhaar and ration card have been correctly linked.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DA hike: How much salary will be increased for Central government employees? Full calculations
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.