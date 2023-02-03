Aadhaar-PAN deadline nears, link docs in just 1 SMS before its too late! Check steps

Aadhaar-PAN Linking news: From April 1, 2023, PAN will not work for you. (File)

The last date for the linking of Aadhaar cards with PAN cards is inching closer. The income tax department has said the last date to link these two documents will be March 31. Both these documents are vital for all financial transactions. The government has made it mandatory to use Aadhaar cards with PAN cards. Do you know that the Aadhaar-PAN linking can be done with easy steps. You can even drop in a message for Aadhaar-PAN linking. Here's how to do it.

According to CBDT, if you don't link your Aadhaar cards with PAN cards, your PAN will be deactivated. So you have until March 31. From April 1, 2023, PAN will not work for you.

There are two ways by which you can link PAN card with Aadhaar. One way is through the e-filing portal https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. The other way is via SMS. Here's how to do it.

Type a text in UIDPAN format. Send this text to 56161 or 567678. If your Aadhaar number is XXXXXXXX1487 and your PAN number is ABCDE1234X, then the text message will be: UIDPAN XXXXXXXX1487 ABCDE1234X. Send this to either 56161 or 567678.

The other way is to log in to your account on https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/. Register on your website. PAN will be your user id. Punch in your password.

A pop-up window will appear. This window will prompt you to link your Aadhaar card with PAN.

If you don't find the window, go to the Menu bar then go to profile settings. Click on the Link Aadhaar option.

Verify the details of Aadhaar and PAN. Push the link button. You will get a prompt saying your Aadhaar card has been linked with PAN.