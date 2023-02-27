Aadhaar news: UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism, here's how it works (file photo)

Aadhaar has become one of the most important documents in India. From opening a bank account to buying to sim card, Aadhaar is a must document. Hence, it is crucial to secure this document which contains our biometric, DOB, name etc and is linked to other documents as well.

To prevent the misuse of Aadhaar by fraudsters, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) adds new security features in Aadhaar from time to time. And now, the agency has rolled out a new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication. It will also help in faster detection of spoofing attempts.

The new mechanism is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML). It uses a 'combination of both finger minutia and finger image' to check the liveness of the fingerprint captured.

UIDAI in a statement said 'this is making Aadhaar authentication transactions even more robust and secure'. "The new two-factor/layer authentication is adding add-on checks to validate the genuineness (liveness) of the fingerprint so as to further cut down the chances of spoofing attempts," the UIDAI said in a release.

The development is expected to be of immense use in segments such as banking and financials, telecom and government sectors. It will strengthen the Aadhaar-enabled payment system and curb malicious attempts by unscrupulous elements, thus benefiting the bottom of the pyramid'.

"The new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication has now become fully functional. The rollout and migration happened after months of discussion and hand-holding by UIDAI of its partners and user agencies," the release added.

The UIDAI head office and its regional offices are in touch with all entities for facilitating any user agency (that may not have migrated yet) to switch over to the new secured authentication mode, at the earliest.